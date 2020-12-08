Shorewood toy drive

Toy and food donations must be made by Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Shorewood City Hall, 5755 Country Club Rd.

Shorewood residents can drop off food for the ICA Foodshelf and toys for the ResourceWest toy drive at Shorewood City Hall, 5755 Country Club Rd. Donations must be made by Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Shorewood City Hall is closed, but a large bin is outside the door for collection. Donors are asked to not place food items that can freeze in the bin overnight or over the weekend.

For questions about the drives, contact City Hall at 952-960-7900.

