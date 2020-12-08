Shorewood residents can drop off food for the ICA Foodshelf and toys for the ResourceWest toy drive at Shorewood City Hall, 5755 Country Club Rd. Donations must be made by Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Shorewood City Hall is closed, but a large bin is outside the door for collection. Donors are asked to not place food items that can freeze in the bin overnight or over the weekend.
For questions about the drives, contact City Hall at 952-960-7900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.