Total Wine & More has opened its newest Minnesota location in St. Louis Park. The new store opened Sept. 14 at The Shoppes at Knollwood, 8100 Highway 7. (Submitted photo)

Smaller format location can be found in The Shoppes at Knollwood

Total Wine & More, America’s largest independent retailer of wine, spirits and beer, has opened its newest Minnesota store in St. Louis Park.

A large selection of wine, spirits and beer is available for shoppers at Total Wine & More in St. Louis Park. (Submitted photo)
  

