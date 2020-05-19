Tonka Together supports the Lake Minnetonka community

The Excelsior Morning Rotary Club launched the project Tonka Together to raise money for local organizations that serve food and shelter needs in the area, according to Jake Sturgis, the communications chair for the club.
The club is selling yard signs at its website Tonkatogether.org. The club is asking for a minimum donation of $10 per sign to cover the cost and funds for local nonprofits, Sturgis said.
All net proceeds will go to six nonprofits, he said. The organizations include the ICA Foodshelf, Loaves and Fishes, Second Harvest Heartland, Open Hands Foundation, 180 Degrees and Onward Eden Prairie.
Traditionally, the club organizes a number of fundraising events. Burgers and Bingo and Bingo by the Bay are two events that usually happen this time of year, Sturgis said. Those events and the Concerts in the Commons have been postponed.
Events are the primary way the club raises money for organizations in the Lake Minnetonka area. With most on hold, the club members were trying to determine their role in all of this when they came up with Tonka Together, Sturgis said.
“We wanted to find a way to bring the community together in spirit,” he said. People are outside taking walks so yard signs were an easy choice. It’s a way for people to show their support, he said, adding people are able to see that, even though we’re going through a difficult time, we are still pulling together as a community. It’s fun to drive around and see all the people that have signs up, he said.
Tonka Together was launched May 6. The club ordered 200 small yard signs and 50 large signs for high-traffic areas. More signs are being ordered because they’re almost all sold, Sturgis said.
The response from the community has been positive. People are trying to figure out if they are able to help, and if they can, it’s confusing to decide what organizations need money most, he said.
Part of Tonka Together’s success is the funds raised, which is close to $10,000 right now, he said. The other part is the number of people who participate. Whether it’s a $10, $100 or $1,000 donation, the club wants to give people an opportunity to have a sign in their yard. It shows support for the community and “how we rally together and help our own,” Sturgis said.
Tonka Together wants to provide funds to nonprofits with systems already in place for distributing food and providing shelter to those in need, he added.
For example, the ICA Foodshelf is serving a larger number of people, Sturgis said. The organization typically gets produce from local grocery stores. This is changing because less produce is being over purchased by the stores. The ICA Foodshelf is having to buy more produce now than ever, he added.
