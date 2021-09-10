JonnyPops is partnering with the Tommy Watkins Foundation and Hormel Foods for a food drive benefitting Every Meal, a Minnesota organization working to fight childhood hunger by filling gaps in food access children face during weekends, summers and extended breaks. JonnyPops will be matching all food contributions pound for pound.
To participate in the food drive, visit the JonnyPops facility, 3600 Alabama Ave. S. in St. Louis Park, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Tommy Watkins, a former Minnesota Twins player who now serves as the team's first base coach - often seen on broadcasts congratulating players who get a hit - plans to provide autographs at the event from 10 a.m. to noon.
JonnyPops provides updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @JonnyPops. For more information, visit www.JonnyPops.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.