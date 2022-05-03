The delegates of the Republican Party of Minnesota’s Third Congressional District voted April 23 to endorse Plymouth resident Tom Weiler in the 2022 election this November.
“I am overwhelmed with the support our campaign saw today to endorse my candidacy,” Weiler said.
Weiler, a U.S. Navy submarine veteran, announced his campaign this past October, noting his naval career, academic foundation, and experience developing and implementing national security policy.
“This district is full of everyday Minnesotans who care about being able to afford to put food on the table, gas in their cars, their children’s education, and having a safe neighborhood to raise their children,” Weiler said. “This is my home and where I grew up. I look forward to working tirelessly to earn the votes of Minnesotans in the Third Congressional District.”
A 1996 graduate of Eden Prairie High School, Weiler joined the Navy after high school by accepting a ROTC scholarship to the University of Notre Dame. Upon graduation he completed the Navy’s Nuclear Power Training pipeline and reported to his first submarine, the USS Chicago, home ported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Weiler holds graduate degrees from Harvard University, Old Dominion University and the National Defense University.
The Third Congressional District includes the suburbs of Hennepin, Carver and Anoka counties to the west, south and north of Minneapolis.
Weiler will run for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (DFL), who was first elected in 2018.
