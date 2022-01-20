Tom Weiler, a conservative Republican and U.S. Navy submarine veteran living in Plymouth, is in the running for Minnesota’s Third Congressional District.
Weiler announced his campaign this past October, noting his naval career, academic foundation, and experience developing and implementing national security policy.
“I am running for United States Congress to represent the great people of Minnesota and protect the American dream. The American Dream requires a strong foundation - one built on safety and security, liberty and the common good,” Weiler said.
A 1996 graduate of Eden Prairie High School, Weiler joined the Navy after high school by accepting a ROTC scholarship to the University of Notre Dame. Upon graduation he completed the Navy’s Nuclear Power Training pipeline and reported to his first submarine, the USS Chicago, home ported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. In all, Weiler was stationed on four submarines, one aircraft carrier and served in 13 different duty stations. He was deployed to, conducted port calls or visited more than 35 countries.
Weiler holds graduate degrees from Harvard University, Old Dominion University and the National Defense University.
The Third Congressional District includes the suburbs of Hennepin, Carver and Anoka counties to the west, south and north of Minneapolis. The representative seat is currently held by Democrat Dean Phillips.
