Voters will help shape several area races by casting votes in the Aug. 11 Primary Election.
Polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. For information on voting, polling place locations and how to register, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting or call 651-215-1440.
Election results will be posted on election night to the Secretary of State’s results page and will be shared online at sailor.mnsun.com as soon as they are available and updated throughout the evening as they are reported.
Voter guides were published in recent editions of the Sun Sailor and can be found online at sailor.mnsun.com/news/2020_election_sun_sailor/.
