The time has changed for one of three focus groups focused on communications needs for St. Louis Park.
The focus group related to education will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd. The group had been scheduled to meet earlier in the day. The group is geared toward teachers, administrators, staff, representatives of sports, parents and students. A light dinner will be included.
The times of the other focus groups will remain unchanged. A group focused on local government, geared toward city staff, elected officials, board and commission members and businesses, will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at City Hall.
A group focused on the public at large, including nonprofits, arts and culture representatives, faith community members, seniors, residents and representatives of other organizations, will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at City Hall. A light dinner will be included.
St. Louis Park is reviewing communications needs as a result of an upcoming Comcast cable franchise renewal process. The focus groups will help city leaders shape the local vision for cable, community media and technology.
Anyone may attend any of the focus groups. Sue Buske, a communications consultant, will lead the groups.
The deadline to sign up for a focus group is Wednesday, Jan. 15, at bit.ly/slpfocusgroups.
For more information or to request meeting accommodations, contact Jacque Smith, communications and marketing manager, at jsmith@stlouispark.org or 952-924-2632.
