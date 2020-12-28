Minnesota Timberwolves player, Malik Beasley, 23, of Plymouth, pleaded guilty to a felony count of threats of violence and faces 120 days in the workhouse and three years probation, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
The charges stem from an incident in September that occurred outside Beasley’s residence in which he pointed a gun at a family inside a vehicle.
Beasley told the judge he was getting frustrated with the amount of traffic after his home was mistakenly listed as part of the Parade of Homes tour.
Beasley was also charged with fifth-degree drug possession. Those charges were dropped as part of the negotiations, according to the attorney’s office. His wife, Montana Yao, 23, also faces a fifth-degree drug possession charge. Her next court appearance is Dec. 29.
If Beasley successfully completes his three years of probation, the felony will be reduced to a misdemeanor on his record. He will also be allowed to petition for that reduction after he completes the second year of probation.
According to the criminal complaints, Plymouth Police were sent to Beasley’s home on the 18500 block of County Road 6 just before 3 p.m. Sept. 26, for a report of a man pointing an assault rifle at a family.
Beasley reportedly began walking down the driveway yelling at them, the complaint stated.
Officers spoke with the victims who contacted police to report the incident. They stated they were on a Parade of Homes tour with their 13-year-old when they pulled up to the roped-off residence, assumed it was closed and decided to look for another home to view, according to the complaint. They, at the time, were on the shoulder of the road.
They reported Beasley tapping on the window and pointing a firearm at them, telling them to get off his property. They got back onto the road and saw Beasley pointing the rifle at them as they drove off, according to the complaint.
A search warrant led officers to find found three firearms, one matching the description of the assault rifle, along with more than 835 grams, or about 29.5 ounces, of marijuana in the house, according to the complaint.
When police interviewed Yao, she allegedly admitted that the marijuana was hers and that she purchased it from a medical marijuana store but could not provide its location. She did not have documentation indicating that she could have medical marijuana.
