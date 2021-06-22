A Tilt Brush Battle is planned at REM5 VR Lab 8 p.m. Friday, July 9 at the business, 4950 W. 35th St. in St. Louis Park.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door and each includes a beer or soda.
Attendees will watch experienced local virtual reality artists compete head-to-head in a battle of virtual reality art. Six artists will enter, but only one can win.
Artists will all create for 30 minutes in round one. Then audience voting will determine which three artists make it on to round two, during which they’ll have 30 more minutes to complete their piece. At the end, the audience will crown a winner and be able to pop in and experience any of the pieces in virtual reality.
The featured artists will be Sherstin Schwartz, Alex Narva, Matt Semke, Linnea Maas, Ross Auger, Philip Noyed. Botanicus will provide live music.
