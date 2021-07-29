Volunteers are vital to the efforts of Three Rivers Park District. Last year, Three Rivers had more than 600 ongoing volunteers who donated over 22,000 hours to programs and services within the park system. In recognition of these outstanding contributions, the Park District recognizes a select group of volunteers each year through the Distinguished Volunteer Service Award program.
Volunteers benefit Three Rivers in many ways, including assisting with nature and recreation-based programming, patrolling slopes and trails, surveying wildlife, assisting with special events and races, habitat restoration, collecting prairie seeds and more.
“The Distinguished Volunteer Service Award program is a way to acknowledge outstanding representatives of our dedicated park volunteers,” says Rebecca Conser, volunteer coordinator for Three Rivers Park District. “Without our volunteers, we simply would not be able to deliver the number of high-quality programs and services to the public that we do.”
This year’s six Distinguished Volunteer Service Award recipients have contributed a combined total of 4,372 hours of volunteer service to the Park District.
The 2021 recipients are:
• Campbell Botts, Youth Volunteer; program assistant at Silverwood Park.
• Kate Casserly, Park Patroller – Parks, Regional Trails, Special Events; Alpine ski patroller – Elm Creek Winter Recreation Area; program assistant, Outdoor Recreation School.
• John Meier, Alpine Ski Patroller – Hyland Hills Ski Area; park patroller – Hyland Lake Park Reserve; Park Ambassador and program assistant – Richardson Nature Center; Natural Resources Surveyor.
• Bruce Moulton, program assistant – Richardson Nature Center, Baker Outdoor Learning Center, Outdoor Recreation School, The Landing; Park Ambassador – Richardson Nature Center; Project Assistant – Prairie Seed Collection.
• Jake Schramm, Youth Volunteer, program assistant at Lowry Nature Center.
• Michael Sweet, natural resources surveyor; natural resources monitor; project assistant – invasive species.
For more information about volunteer opportunities with the Park District, visit www.ThreeRiversParks.org/volunteer or contact the volunteer office at 763-559-6706.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.