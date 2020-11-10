The Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners has scheduled a public hearing about the 2021 general fund budget and operating levy. The public hearing will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. While social distancing measures are in place due to COVID-19, the board is meeting remotely to best ensure the health of district staff and the public.
Board meetings are streamed live via Zoom. To watch the live video stream of the board meeting and public hearing, please email full name, email address and phone number to BoardComments@threeriversparks.org by 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and a link to the meeting will be sent to you. Please indicate in the email if you would like to address the board during the public hearing.
To submit written comments in advance of the public hearing that will be shared with the board, email them to BoardComments@threeriversparks.org.
The proposed 2021 General Fund Operating Budget, which funds the day-to-day operations of parks and trails, totals $43,656,330. This amount represents an increase of 1.04% over the 2020 budget.
The largest revenue source for the budget is the property tax levy collected in suburban Hennepin County. The 2021 property tax levy is estimated to be $43,740,957, which is a 2.61% increase over the 2020 levy. The property tax levy has two components: an operating levy to fund the budget, and the debt service levy required to fund principal and interest payments on borrowed funds.
The proposed budget is available on threeriversparks.org. Copies of the budget will also be available for review at the Administrative Center, 3000 Xenium Ln. N., Plymouth. The center is open to the public 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday due to COVID-19.
After the public hearing, the board will consider adopting the general fund budget at the regular meeting Nov. 12. The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners is expected to review Three Rivers Park District’s general fund budget Nov. 17, and the park board will consider approval Dec. 17.
Info: 763-599-9000
