Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.