The Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners has scheduled a public hearing about the 2022 general fund budget and operating levy for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4. at the Three Rivers Park District Administrative Center, 3000 Xenium Lane N., Plymouth.
The proposed 2022 General Fund Operating Budget, which funds the day-to-day operations of parks and trails, totals $46,034,204. This amount represents an increase of 5.45% compared to the 2021 budget.
The largest revenue source for the budget is the property tax levy collected in suburban Hennepin County. The 2022 property tax levy is estimated to be $45,476,384, which is a 3.97 percent increase over the 2021 levy. The property tax levy has two components: an operating levy to fund the budget, and the debt service levy required to fund principal and interest payments due on borrowed funds.
The proposed budget will be available on the Park District’s website at ThreeRiversParks.org beginning Monday, Nov. 1. Copies of the budget will also be available for review at the Three Rivers Park District Administrative Center.
Following the public hearing, the Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners will consider adopting the 2022 general fund budget at the regular Board meeting Nov. 4. The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners is expected to review Three Rivers Park District’s general fund budget on Nov. 9, and the Park District Board will consider approval of the final 2022 property tax levy and reaffirmation of the 2022 general fund budget Dec. 16.
About Three Rivers Park District
Three Rivers Park District is a nature-based park system that manages park reserves, regional parks, regional trails and special-use facilities in the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Three Rivers Park District’s mission is to promote environmental stewardship through recreation and education in a natural resources-based park system. The Park District owns and operates more than 27,000 acres and serves more than 12.5 million visitors a year.
