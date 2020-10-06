The three incumbent commissioners for the Three Rivers Park District are all running unopposed in the Nov. 3 General Election.

In District 1, Marge Beard, of Plymouth, seeks to continue representing the communities of Corcoran, Greenfield, Hanover, Independence, Long Lake, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetrista, Minnetonka Beach, Mound, New Hope, Orono Precincts 1, 3 and 4, Plymouth, Rockford, Rogers, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius and Wayzata.

In District 3, Dan Freeman, of Golden Valley, seeks to continue representing the communities of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park Precincts W1-O and W1-R, Crystal, Golden Valley, Hopkins Precinct 2, Robbinsdale, St. Anthony and St. Louis Park.

In District 5, John F. Gibbs, of Bloomington, seeks to continue representing the communities of Bloomington, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Fort Snelling and Richfield Precincts 6 and 9.

The Park District is governed by a seven-member board of commissioners. Five members are elected from districts in suburban Hennepin County and two members are appointed by the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.

The Three Rivers Park District includes 27,000 acres of parkland includes 43 lakes, more than 30 miles of rivers and streams and more than 8,000 acres of wetlands. The district maintains park reserves, regional parks and regional trails in the western Twin Cities metro area. The name Three Rivers comes from the parks’ location within the watershed flowing into the Mississippi, Minnesota and Crow rivers.

