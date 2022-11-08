vote
Bartz.jpg

Steve Bartz
Dwivedy.jpg

Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy
Libsack.jpg

Abby Libsack
Casper.jpg

Aaron A. Casper
stubbs.jpg

Dennis Stubbs

According to unofficial results from Minnesota Secretary of State, Eden Prairie School Board incumbents Steve Bartz, Aaron A. Casper and Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy along with newcomer Abby Libsack have won spots on the board. 

There were four four-year terms up for election this year, which attracted six candidates. There was also a special election for one two-year seat to fill a vacancy left by Beth Fletcher, who left the board in 2021. 

