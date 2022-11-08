According to unofficial results from Minnesota Secretary of State, Eden Prairie School Board incumbents Steve Bartz, Aaron A. Casper and Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy along with newcomer Abby Libsack have won spots on the board.
There were four four-year terms up for election this year, which attracted six candidates. There was also a special election for one two-year seat to fill a vacancy left by Beth Fletcher, who left the board in 2021.
According to results, Dennis Stubbs received the most votes in the special election with 10,986 votes besting challenger Issac Kerry’s 9,443. Stubbs is in line to fill the seat for the rest of the term.
Francesca Pagan-Umar, who was appointed to fill Fletcher’s seat, had filed for one of the four-year terms. She received 10,572 votes. Another newcomer Jody Ward-Rannow had 10,672 votes.
Bartz had the most with 13,227, Dwivedy had 12,879, Casper had 11,934 and Libsack 11,966.
Bartz is a healthcare professional currently serving on the Eden Prairie School board as a director and treasurer. Additionally, he has held positions on the Board Development and Policy committees, and the Eden Prairie Citizens Finance Committee.
Dwivedy is an IT professional and he has served the last three years as director and clerk on the Eden Prairie School Board. He was a First Lieutenant (P), previously enlisted for 4.5 years, and a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.
Casper is a benefits consultant serving his third year on the Eden Prairie School Board and he has held the treasurer position for two years. He currently serves as the Board’s vice chair.
Libsack told the Sun Sailor earlier this fall that she is an Eden Prairie Schools parent, teacher (both full-time and substitute) and school volunteer, She’s been involved in the classroom, either professionally or as a volunteer, for over two decades. When asked why she is running, Libsack said she doesn’t have an agenda. Her top goal as a board member is to listen and collaborate.
Ballot questions
Voters in Eden Prairie also approved two ballot questions supporting the Eden Prairie Schools during Tuesday’s election.
Approximately 63 percent of voters checked yes the operating levy and 69 percent for the capital project levy.
The operating levy question revokes the current operating levy of $1,815.27 per student and replace it with a levy of $2,075.27 per student.
The tax impact of the approval would be less than $8 per month in property taxes for a home in Eden Prairie valued at $430,000, according to the school district.
The second capital project levy renews the previously-approved capital project levy, which provides technology infrastructure including student devices, classroom technologies, and teacher training across the district, according to the district.
Approval of the capital project levy would not result in an increase in property taxes.
