fw08NW_Walk2.jpg

Sally Mainquist and her Team Veritae will return to downtown Minneapolis Sept. 17 for this year’s Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s. (Submitted photo)

The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, in downtown Minneapolis

Residents of the Twin Cities area are invited to take part in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by joining together for an awareness and fundraising walk.

fw08NW_Walk1.jpg

Sally Mainquist, a Wayzata resident and board member of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Minnesota-North Dakota chapter. (Submitted photo)

Tags

Load comments