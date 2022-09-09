The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, in downtown Minneapolis
Residents of the Twin Cities area are invited to take part in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by joining together for an awareness and fundraising walk.
The annual Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at Target Field and continuing through downtown Minneapolis on a one-mile or three-mile route. Participants can walk as little or as far as they like.
Those planning to participate in the walk are encouraged to register early and fundraise to help the Alzheimer’s Association reach its goal of raising $1.4 million. Registration is free and can also be done on the day of the walk. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and the walk to follow.
Contributions raised at the event will help fund the nonprofit association’s care and support programs in the Twin Cities area, advocacy efforts for families impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia and advance research around the globe.
Among the many people who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s is Wayzata resident Sally Mainquist, whose mother lived with the disease for more than a decade before her death.
“She got it in her early 60s and she died in the nursing home at 75. ... It’s a horrible disease,” Mainquist said.
Feeling inspired to help other families impacted by the disease, Mainquist became a board member of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Minnesota-North Dakota chapter, a role she has served in for the past six years.
“The first year on the board, I did the walk and I was just amazed at the energy,” she said. “It was very hopeful.”
A few years later, Mainquist found herself as chair of the 2019 event, which ended up being the largest walk in the nation out of more than 600 walks.
“We raised $1.7 million that day ... and we had over 10,000 people walking,” she said. “It was a great day.”
On the day of the walk, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony – with each person carrying a flower in solidarity in the fight against the disease.
“It is very energizing for anybody who has ever been impacted by Alzheimer’s. It’s a good way to get out there and support your loved one, honor your loved one, create more hope and raise money for research,” Mainquist said.
According to the association, 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is a leading cause of death in the United States. In Minnesota, more than 99,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia and are supported by 171,000 unpaid caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection and maximizing quality care and support
To register and learn about this year’s walk, visit act.alz.org/twincities.
