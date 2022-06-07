Think Hopkins is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, www.ThinkHopkins.com. The goal of the redesign was to make the website faster, easier to navigate and more user-friendly.
The new site features an improved events calendar that allows residents and business owners to submit their events happening in Hopkins, an up-to-date listing of local businesses, and curated experiences with itineraries from council members, staff and community members sharing their perfect day in Hopkins.
“This Think Hopkins website has been a long time coming and we are so excited it’s finally a reality,” Hopkins Community Development Coordinator Jan Youngquist said. “We hope it will be a tool for residents to learn about the goings on in their town, for visitors to explore all that Hopkins has to offer, and for business owners to help promote their businesses.”
The new website coincides with the launch of Think Hopkins’ new logo and tagline, It’s All True, which is meant to embrace Hopkins’ uniqueness and authenticity.
Think Hopkins is a joint marketing venture between the city and the Hopkins Business & Civic Association to promote Hopkins as a destination for shopping, restaurants, recreation, education and the arts. Think Hopkins also serves as a brand and a source of local pride — everyone is encouraged to be a community cheerleader and to “Think Hopkins.”
