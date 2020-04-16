COVID-19 is impacting how people seek help for physical health care and how they can access mental health care.
Laura Helling-Christy is a psychologist in Excelsior. About half of her patients have decided to wait for their next session to be in person, she said.
She works with a lot of people who are seeking therapy for trauma, Helling-Christy said. She uses the eye movement desensitization and reprocessing or EMDR technique, which is one of three commonly used trauma techniques.
Helling-Christy was given guidelines from the American Psychological Association on what Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act or HIPAA compliant sites she can use and what equipment she would need to offer virtual therapy. Even with remote EMDR tools, it is still difficult and awkward to do virtually, she said.
Therapy is important for working through trauma, she said, adding that dealing with past trauma might not be people’s primary focus. People are trying to get through the pandemic.
“What’s going on now is also re-traumatizing,” Helling-Christy said, adding “because it’s very scary.” She thinks of health care workers and the trauma help they’ll need after COVID-19.
Helling-Christy was an oncology nurse before she became a therapist. She works with patients recovering from cancer and who have medical trauma. These patients are immunocompromised and decided early on to no longer have therapy sessions in person.
If people do not want to do therapy right now that is OK and normal, she said. She wants to normalize the idea that, right now, if people aren’t comfortable with it, they don’t need to be doing therapy.
“I want people to feel good about whatever choice they are making,” she said.
Around eight of her patients are choosing to work with her via a HIPAA-compliant telehealth source.
“It is a substitution,” she said, adding that in regular therapy sessions she is more aware of the patient’s energy and body signals. But, “it’s something verses nothing.”
She works with her remaining patients on ways to manage anxiety, maintain connections within the stat-at-home restrictions, deal with helplessness and hopelessness as well as how to deal with a barrage of information, Helling-Christy said.
The frequency she sees her patients has stayed consistent, she said, adding “we’re pretty new to it.” If things with COVID-19 begin to change drastically or if in a few weeks anxiety grows, she may see requests from new patients.
Some of her younger patients are not bothered by virtual therapy. They are more accustomed because classes are now online, she said. They are more comfortable with it than she probably is, she noted.
But she is growing more comfortable. It is something she might offer to patients in the future who aren’t feeling good, such as someone undergoing chemotherapy, she said.
Helling-Christy has techniques for managing anxiety amid COVID-19.
“All of us need to be very conscious of our thoughts,” she said. Negative thought processes increase anxiety. It’s important to be more aware of what you’re thinking about, she said. Mindfulness practices are recognized by trauma experts as some of the best ways to treat anxiety, she said.
Reframing the pandemic can be helpful. Instead of thinking of quarantining as being hard, think about why we are doing it: To protect the frailer population. “If we think of it that way it can fill us with compassion and that we’re not doing it on our own,” she said.
To deal with the feelings of hopelessness and helplessness limit media use to one or two trusted sources, she said. “The suffering that’s available for us to see is too much,” she added.
Developing a sense of community within the current restrictions is a must, Helling-Christy added. That could be through social media, phone calls to loved ones, encouraging messages in windows or on sidewalks or just smiling as you pass people on walks. If we go outside, it helps with our feelings of fear and isolation.
She suggests setting specific goals. Such goals as trying two new recipes in a week, cleaning a closet or going for regular mile-long walks. This “gives you something to look forward to,” she said.
Another suggestion is finding ways to actively stay calm. That could be through meditation, prayer or other contemplative practices. There are many apps on phones for relaxing, she said. “I’ve never enjoyed yard care more in my life,” she said, adding that it’s very contemplative.
“Our brain is hard-wired to see what’s going wrong,” Helling-Christy said. A way to focus on what’s going right is gratitude journaling. This is good to do even when there isn’t a crisis, she said.
If you or someone you know needs immediate help with mental health, call the Hennepin County adult mental health crisis response phone number at 612-596-1223.
