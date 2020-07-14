Ali and Drew Hanson, owners of The Vine Room, have expanded the wine bar on Mainstreet in Hopkins. The space next door, formerly a Fantastic Sam’s, has been converted into two new businesses: a private event space and an off-sale bottle shop.
The Vine Shop is an off-sale bottle shop offering a curated selection of unique wines. The goal is to provide a casual and approachable environment for consumers to try something new, learn a bit and enjoy the process of picking out their next bottle, according to the owners.
Similar to the wine bar, guests can shop an assortment of wines from domestic small-mid sized producers and family-owned wineries and wines made with sustainable farming and production methods.
A cooler of craft beers from local breweries will help make this a one-stop shop.
More info at vineshop.co and on Facebook at facebook.com/vineshop.co.
Also added is the The Good Vibes Room, offering a “sunshiny” space for up to 26 guests. The space was created for small-scale events for people still hoping to host their gatherings while being mindful of safety guidelines.
When it isn’t rented for private gatherings, this space will also act as overflow seating for the wine bar.
“This space is perfect for gatherings, celebrations, education and so much more. The energy in the room is so special! It truly completes the vision and I can’t wait to see our guests experience and create memories here,” said Ali Hanson.
More info at thevineroom.co/privateevents.
