“The Snow Queen” will be presented Feb. 29 and March 1 at the Eden Prairie High School Performing Arts Center.

The La Danse Fatale ballet company will be performing “The Snow Queen” 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, and at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 1, at the Eden Prairie High School Performing Arts Center, 17165 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie. 

This year’s performance is based on the classic Hans Christian Andersen tale, “The Snow Queen” and features original choreography by artistic director, Julia Levina.

Founded in 2003 by Levina, La Danse Fatale is a performing arts company located at 18690 Lake Drive, E., Chanhassen.

“The story is timeless. It is about friendship, courage, loyalty and strength. It is about the beauty of nature in its unaltered state,” Levina said. “This story appeals to both young and adult audiences alike and comes from the heart of the amazing and deep storyteller, Hans Christian Andersen, as it immerses the audience in his one-of-a-kind world.”

The La Danse Fatale company is comprised of highly trained dancers from the South West metro area, including Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Chanhassen, Chaska, Shakopee, Edina, and Minneapolis.

These dancers dedicate roughly 20 hours each week to their training.

Tickets for “The Snow Queen” are on sale at tututix.com/ladansefatale at $17 for general admission and $13 for students and seniors.

Group tickets are available by emailing info@ladansefatale.org.

About La Danse Fatale - Since itsinception, La Danse Fatale has performed in many Twin Cities venues including the Children’s Theater and Eden Prairie Performing Arts Center. La Danse Fatale is comprised of dancers ranging from 12-18 years of age.

