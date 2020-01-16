More than 600 hockey fans who also are in recovery took part in the third annual Minnesota Wild Recovery Night at the Jan. 5 Wild game in St. Paul.
Sol Ryan, director of sober living, alumni and community relations for The Retreat, is one of the organizers of the event. The Retreat is a nonprofit drug and alcohol addiction recovery center based in Wayzata.
Ryan said the first such event two years ago attracted 200 to a Wild game (organizers hoped for 50), and last year’s event drew 500 hockey fans in recovery to hear Boston Bruins legend Derek Sanderson. At this year’s event, some 600 fans came for the game and to hear NHL star Kevin Stevens talk about his own journey with addiction and recovery.
Doug Anderson, evening program coordinator at The Retreat and a founder of Recovery Community Hockey, said a shared love of sport is the attraction and a willingness to help others becomes the glue that makes participating more meaningful.
“People think they have to give up things like hockey and softball,” Anderson said. “We’re proof that you can be in recovery and still participate.”
Minnesota Wild Recovery Night grew out of Recovery Community Hockey, a co-ed Wednesday night skate event at Drake Arena in St. Paul. In addition to the Minnesota Wild and The Retreat, presenting sponsors include Hazelden Betty Ford, NUWAY, Caron, St. Paul Sober Living and Rejuvenate Homes Sober Living.
