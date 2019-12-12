“The President and The Space Lady Holiday Musical” will be presented Dec. 13-22 at the Paul Revere Masonic Lodge, 6509 Walker St., St. Louis Park.
Performances will be 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15; 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20; 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.
Local playwright Phil Hall wrote the play, which organizers described as a “seriously silly Christmas musical” that “brings the snappy wit of a TV sitcom to a four-dimensional stage setting.”
The musical takes place in two acts on Christmas Eve in the Oval Office of the White House. Issues like the transition of power, presidential protocol, national security and peace on earth are mixed with absurdity, slapstick humor, innuendo and double entendres.
Ticket information is available at theparktheater.weebly.com and presidentspacelady.bpt.me.
Info: 952-935-5762
