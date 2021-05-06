plungester

The Plungester is the Polar Plunge’s custom-built mobile plunge unit that brings the plunge inland. With the Plungester, there is no reliance on ice or pristine beach conditions to hold events. It’s easy for the Polar Plunge to take the unit to schools, businesses and other locations that may not have access to a larger body of water, and it can be utilized for both small and large groups of participants.

The Polar Plunge is one of the first in the state to pilot the “mobile Plunge”

The Polar Plunge is headed to UnitedHealth Group’s campus on Saturday, May 8, with the help of the Plungester, Special Olympics Minnesota’s new mobile Plunge pool.

The Plungester allows organizations and schools to support Special Olympics Minnesota directly from their parking lot.

Plunging will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

UnitedHealth Group has been a long-time supporter of Special Olympics Minnesota and though this is the company’s first mobile Plunge, they have a seasoned Plunge team, raising over $350,000 the past three years.

To celebrate UnitedHealth Group’s support of Special Olympics Minnesota, Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case submitted an official proclamation declaring May 8 as Special Olympics Minnesota Day in Eden Prairie.

In the city there are three Special Olympics teams made up of nearly 200 athletes and coaches and three schools that participate in Special Olympics Minnesota’s inclusive Unified Schools programming.

Since 1999, the Polar Plunge has been Special Olympics Minnesota’s biggest fundraiser and ensures thousands of adults and children with intellectual disabilities will be included in their community by way of sports, health initiatives and leadership training.

Info: plungemn.org/plungester

