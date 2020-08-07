The Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company will present “25 Questions for a Jewish Mother” 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater in Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Drive in St. Louis Park.
According to a description of the play, “50 Jewish mothers were asked ‘What makes a Jewish mother different?’ Straight, gay, young, old, Orthodox, Conservative, Reform, practicing or not, their responses were poignant, honest, and fiercely funny. Based on interviews with women across the U.S. over the course of five years, this comedy features Kim Kivens.”
Tickets are $25 for subscribers and $35 for non-subscribers.
For more information, call 651-647-4315, email info@mnjewishtheatre.org or visit mnjewishtheatre.org.
