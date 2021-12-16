The Opus Group has announced the start of construction on a 250-unit multifamily transit-oriented development in St. Louis Park.
Located at 3440 Beltline Boulevard, the development is one block south of the planned Beltline Boulevard Station.
Situated on a nearly four acre site, the five-story apartment building will offer units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments as well as live-work units. Ten percent of the apartments will be affordable to households earning 50% or less of the area median income. Residents will have access to a club room, private dining room, work-from-home suites, fitness and yoga studios, and a rooftop lounge and pool deck with a hot tub, fire pits, cabanas, grilling stations and an outdoor kitchen. Pet amenities include a private dog run and pet spa. The building will also include sustainable green features.
At ground level will be a courtyard with pickleball and bocce ball courts, as well as about 7,700 square feet of retail space. The development will include a three-level parking ramp with 320 vehicle spaces, as well as a bicycle parking area and bicycle maintenance room. There will also be 28 surface parking spaces located near the retail space.
“We are very excited to bring a dynamic multifamily project to this strategic transit-oriented location in St. Louis Park,” said Nick Murnane, senior director of real estate development at Opus. “The project has great walkability to the future light rail station, restaurants, retail, and several area parks and lakes.”
The project is scheduled for completion in late 2023.
Opus is the developer, design-builder, interior designer and architect and structural engineer of record. The Minneapolis CBRE team of Abe Appert, Keith Collins and Ted Abramson assisted Opus with raising capital for the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.