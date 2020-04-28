For Minnetonka resident and naturalist Larry Wade, every day is Earth Day.
Each morning when he wakes up, he thinks about what he is going to do to help the earth be more sustainable and be able to survive, Wade said, noting how much damage humans cause to the planet.
Through his new online curriculum, Wade is trying to instill that same appreciation into today’s young learners.
Referred to as The Old Naturalist, Wade is a retired elementary school teacher who has been a contract naturalist for seven years for elementary schools in the Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Hopkins school districts.
When the schools closed and distance learning began, Wade was no longer considered essential.
But he didn’t see it that way.
Instead, he saw an opportunity to provide online curriculum that allows students to connect more with nature.
Wade explained that between the ages of 5 and 11, children are more open to learning and connecting with the different aspects of nature. When they enter into puberty, their focus shifts to relationships, he said, which is why it’s important to try to instill in them a love and respect for the earth at the elementary grade level.
As an educator and naturalist, Wade voluntarily went to work and began an online nature school, providing teachers with student lessons on subjects from English to art while using nature as their guide.
Now, with the help of The Old Naturalist, nature is not only their playground, but it is their classroom, as well.
When creating this online lesson curriculum, Wade had three main objectives in mind.
First, he wanted to provide assistance to teachers as they navigate distance learning by providing lessons using natural science.
Second, “it gets kids outside” hiking and exploring nature, he said.
His third and main focus is to cultivate a desire within today’s youth to care for the earth and better ensure its sustainability well into the future.
“I want them to have something to fall back on when they become adults because they’re going to be the ones that are going to be impacting our planet,” he said. “You can’t really save the planet until you really care about it and let nature be the teacher.”
Being immersed in nature is also “extremely balancing” for children, Wade pointed out.
A study done by the University of Colorado Institute of Behavioral Sciences, found “the positive effects of nature exposure include improved cognitive functioning (including increased concentration, greater attention capacities, and higher academic performance), better motor coordination, reduced stress levels, increased social interaction with adults and other children, and improved social skills.”
Some of the topics for Wade’s Nature School curriculum are winter birds, signs of spring and early April adventures.
One lesson led students on a 20-minute hike where they could take photographs and then write about the beauty they found in nature.
Wade has also incorporated art into the lessons. For example, he teamed up with Karen Anderson, a retired Hopkins art teacher, who provided step-by-step lessons on drawing a deer.
Teachers have appreciated Wade’s ready-to-go curriculum and students have enjoyed exploring nature right in their own backyards.
“It gets kids off their devices and outside,” said Mark Storck, who teaches the Navigator program at Scenic Heights Elementary in Minnetonka. “There’s a lot of excitement about what they are seeing when they are out there.”
Wade has also frequently provided nature programs at Hopkins Schools’ Glen Lake Elementary in Minnetonka, where Kate Humphrey teaches fourth-grade students.
“During this time of pandemic, Mr. Wade’s Nature school strongly encourages kids to get outside,” Humphrey said.
“In many ways, his lessons are a two-for-one –– the healing, calming effects of nature and the academic pursuits of inquiry and observation,” she said, noting Wade asks students to slow down, breathe, observe and reflect.
One child built a fort in the backyard with his sister, Humphrey said, which was an activity suggested by Wade’s Nature School.
On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Wade was found observing a frog colony in a marsh inside Big Willow Park in Minnetonka.
While there wasn’t much activity, any time he can immerse himself in nature is time well-spent.
“It just helps me rebalance my body and helps me connect,” Wade said.
One of the many reasons he enjoys Big Willow Park is the city’s effort to restore it, including the removal of invasive buckthorn, he said, adding it is also very much still wild.
“You can have an opportunity to feel what wildness is,” said Wade, who tries to visit one park a day and walk through it with mindfulness. “There’s a lot of things you can learn if you take the time to do it.”
Ultimately, Wade said he hopes Nature School will provide others to develop a deep appreciation for nature.
“When I go out, I try to find that every day,” he said.
While the pandemic has had devastating effects, it’s also provided a great opportunity for adults and children to get outdoors and explore nature.
“If they can just have that experience of just being immersed, I think it would be a real blessing,” he said.
Find Wade’s free Nature School, along with other resources, online at oldnaturalist.com.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.