A large stained-glass window of a 24-foot-tall Jesus standing above the world is lit for the last time April 24 at the former Prince of Peace Lutheran Church along Highway 7 near Texas Avenue in St. Louis Park. The building is poised to be redeveloped into the Rise on 7 affordable housing and child care center project. When created in 1955, the Star Tribune reported that the image “is believed to be one of the largest single figures of Christ ever constructed for a stained glass window.” The window, which was set to be disassembled after the lighting ceremony, will be stored with the goal of passing it along to another congregation. Prince of Peace Lutheran Church merged with Wooddale Lutheran Church to become Vista Lutheran Church, which uses the Wooddale Lutheran building at 4003 Wooddale Ave. S. in St. Louis Park. (Submitted photo)
Visitors mingle at an April 24 lighting ceremony at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. (Submitted photo)
