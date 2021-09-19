The League of Women Voters for Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, and Hopkins has scheduled three candidate forums this month for upcoming fall elections.
Due to candidates’ concerns about COVID, the events are not open to the public. Instead, the events will videotaped and available for viewing at a later date on the league’s website, www.lwvmeph.org, once the cities have posted them on their websites.
With no live audience this year, questions may be submitted via the LWV MEPH website at www.lvwmeph.org. The form can be found on the Forum Questions tab and must be completed three days prior to each event. When submitting a question, please include the city and candidate position your question is to be directed.
The purpose of the forums is to give voters an opportunity to hear candidates discuss the issues of importance to them in the upcoming election.
Hopkins
Monday, September 20, 2021
School Board, Mayoral and City Council positions
Minnetonka
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
School Board, Mayoral and City Council positions
Eden Prairie
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
School Board positions
