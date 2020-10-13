Ridgedale Center will host The Great Pumpkin Experience, a special Halloween event featuring Twin Cities artist Alicia Danzig creating custom painted pumpkins, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17-18, in the mall’s center court. Attendees can capture photos in front of huge, hand-painted pumpkins, get a DIY pumpkin painting kit gift-with-purchase and support the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer.
Since 2001, Hope Chest for Breast Cancer has distributed over 5,280 grants and over $2 million to breast cancer patients and their families. Info: hopechest.com
