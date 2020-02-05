The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby is partnering with Los Angeles-based P-12 Films, which recently produced the “The Great Alaskan Race”, a PG-rated film about the 700-mile sled dog relay to save children from the 1925 diphtheria outbreak in Nome, Alaska.
In conjunction with this weekend’s sled dog race, Dock Cinema, 26 Water St., Excelsior, will provide a special showing of the film 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. After the showing, the film’s producers will share behind-the-scenes color and will answer audience questions.
Attendees can also visit Lord Fletcher’s Old Lake Lodge, 3746 Sunset Dr., Spring Park, to meet more than 30 mushers and their sled dogs 3-3:45 p.m.
Earlier in the day, Lord Fletcher’s will host the derby’s dog veterinary checks, a process through which nearly 300 dogs will be examined before competing in the race.
Fans can watch the teams launch down Water Street onto Lake Minnetonka, race 40 miles and finish back in Excelsior. Opening remarks will be at 9:30 a.m. and the race runs 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
A portion of the proceeds from the showing and the online sale of DVDs available through the derby website will go toward supporting the race.
For more information visit, klondikedogderby.com.
