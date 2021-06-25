Construction has begun on The Good Clinic at Excelsior & Grand in St. Louis Park.
Mitesco Inc., an operator of primary care and wellness clinics that combine technology and customized personal care plans, opened The Good Clinic’s first location at 307 First Ave. N.E. in Minneapolis in February. This second clinic is expected to open in late August or early September.
CEO Michael Howe said the clinic focuses on areas with high population densities and “living amenities that provide convenience, value and higher satisfaction.”
Howe said, “When we started The Good Clinic in Minneapolis, we made a commitment to the community, and with this second site, we continue our plans to make comprehensive primary care built on a foundation of wellness to be available across the community. Our expansion plan includes six sites in the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area.”
The Good Clinic plans to build out a network of clinics using the latest tele-health technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. After beginning in Minneapolis, The Good Clinic plans to expand nationwide.
Info: thegoodclinic.com
