A ground-breaking ceremony for The Goddard School, an early childhood education franchise, recently took place at a new center coming to Minnetonka at 14900 Minnesota Highway 7. Co-owners Nicole and Brant Dennis were joined by members of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce at the site of the new school, along with the property owners and key members of the design and construction team.
Located at 14900 Minnesota Highway 7, this new 10,000-square-foot early childhood education center will have a multipurpose room and two outdoor playgrounds with state-of-the-art equipment. The nine planned classrooms will have enough space to provide care for and educate about 140 children ages six weeks to six years old. Once open, The Goddard School of Minnetonka will be the 10th Goddard School to open in the Minneapolis area.
Nicole Dennis, who has more than 20 years of experience in education, and her husband are partnering with experienced Goddard School franchisees Aaron and Lisa Amic – who co-own Goddard School locations in Plymouth and Medina – to bring the nationally acclaimed early childhood education to area families.
For more than 30 years, The Goddard School has provided care and education for children using a play-based approach grounded in the most current, academically endorsed methods in early childhood education to ensure that children explore and discover their interests in a safe, nurturing environment. Starting in the fall of 2021, Goddard Schools across the country began offering families a new, targeted curriculum built around great works of children’s literature focusing on social-emotional development. Life Lesson Library is Goddard’s proprietary program that includes a list of award-winning best sellers to long-time favorite books meant to help children develop skills like self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making.
For families interested in learning more about The Goddard School and how to enroll in the Minnetonka location, visit GoddardSchool.com or call 952-522-7601.
