The Foursome in Plymouth has opened a new store, Boundary Clothing, featuring outdoor activewear for men and women. The Engel family has owned and operated The Foursome for three generations and continues to do so.
They acknowledge this may not look like the ideal time to launch a new concept, but the last few months gave them the opportunity to look at things differently.
“The pandemic has changed personal behavior,” said longtime owner Gordy Engel. “With 70-80% of our customer base working from home, they have different needs. People are not as formal on a Zoom call as they are in the office, and we want our stores to reflect those changes.”
The shift away from the office comes with a surge in outdoor activities like biking, hiking and camping.
“We love the clothes that make it comfortable and possible to seek adventure no matter the circumstances,” said owner Keri Rouen. “The Boundary’s adaptable clothes also happen to be perfect for working from home and chasing kids around. Since many of these outdoor brands have excellent women’s collections, we thought it was about time to bring clothing for women back to our store!”
Boundary Clothing is at The Foursome Fine Apparel and Shoes, 3570 Vicksburg Ln. N. and offers brands like Kuhl, Filson, Prana, Mountain Hardware, Tasc Performance, Pendleton, Toad & Co, On Running, OluKai and Sorel.
The new name is loosely inspired by the Boundary Waters, and other geographical boundaries formed with the most beautiful and noticeable natural elements.
Info: boundaryclothing.com
