‘The Dixie Swim Club’ takes stage at Old Log Theatre

Old Log Theatre is celebrating its 80th anniversary season in 2020. To celebrate, the company will present some of the most popular and requested shows at the theater at 5185 Meadville St., Excelsior.
The Old Log will begin the year by presenting “The Dixie Swim Club,” a comedy of five Southern women who forge their friendship on a championship college swim team and reunite each summer to catch up, laugh and recharge their relationships with raucous repartee, meddling advise and genuine fondness. The play focuses on four of those weekends, spanning a period of 33 years. When fate throws a wrench into their lives, the women gather strength from each other to prove the enduring power of teamwork and love.
The comedy is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, authors of “Savannah Sipping Society” and “Golden Girls” episodes.
Eric Morris will direct the comedy, filled with the zingers that only fast friends and Southern belles can sling. The local cast features Bonni Allen (Jeri Neal McFeeley), Shana Eisenberg (Sheree Hollinger), Melinda Kordich (Vernadette Simms), Jen Maren (Dinah Grayson), and Sara Marsh (Lexie Richards).
Performances will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 29.
Tickets are available by calling 952-474-5951 or at oldlog.com.
