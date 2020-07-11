‘The Carrying” exhibit will open July 18 at Burnet in Wayzata

“Midnight Orienteer,” a 2019 screen print and watercolor monotype by Minneapolis artist and printmaker Drew Peterson.

Burnet Fine Art & Advisory will open “The Carrying,” a new exhibition of work from Minneapolis artist and printmaker Drew Peterson.

Peterson will present a series of large scale works on paper created in densely screen printed layers of watercolor and acrylic.

The exhibition title draws influence from the book of poetry by Ada Limón in which the author provides an intimate window into her life through sentimental observations that feel dizzyingly cinematic yet comfortingly full. In his own way, Peterson is presenting an autobiographical window into his life conveyed through the abstract and formal language he has been developing since his previous Burnet exhibition “Waterworks” in 2014.

“The Carrying” will be open 2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 18, and will run through Aug. 29 at 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata.

Normal gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment.

As part of the Burnet’s COVID-19 preparedness plan, the gallery is limiting the number of visitors and increasing cleaning measures. Hand sanitizer will be available for visitors and the gallery is asking visitors to wear masks and do their best to keep a distance of 6 feet from staff and fellow visitors.

Artwork can also be purchased via phone or email correspondence. Curbside pickup and delivery are also available.

For more information, visit burnetart.com or call 952-473-8333.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments