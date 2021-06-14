The Thai Market and the Thai Night Market will come to Wat Promwachirayan 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
The Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota, the Royal Thai Consulate of Chicago and Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy. 100 S. in St. Louis Park, will host the event, which will mimic the vibrant markets of Thailand and Southeast Asia and will offer authentic Thai food, live music, parade, cultural performances, souvenirs, local vendors, fire dancing and dances from throughout Southeast Asia.
The Thai Market begins at 11 a.m. with an offering of alms to monks followed by live music and cultural performances throughout the day. At 5 p.m., the official Night Market starts with more music, performances and ceremonies. The fire dance and other night activities begin at 8 p.m.
Parking is available across Highway 100 through a pedestrian bridge at Beth El Synagogue, 5225 Barry St. W. in St. Louis Park.
Info: watthaimn.us
