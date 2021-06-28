Wat Promwachirayan, a Buddhist temple in St. Louis Park, hosts the Thai Market and the Thai Night Market June 26. The Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota, the Royal Thai Consulate of Chicago and Wat Promwachirayan put on the event, which attracted a crowd despite rain showers throughout the day. Organizers sought to mimic the vibrant markets of Thailand and Southeast Asia with Thai food, live music, a parade, cultural performances, souvenirs, local vendors, fire dancing and dances from throughout Southeast Asia. The event also celebrated the fourth anniversary of the temple moving into St. Louis Park. A city proclamation declaring June 6 to be Wat Promwachirayan Day said that in that time “Wat Promwachirayan has become a valued and important part of the fabric of the community, exhibiting its commitment to the community through its many events that invite the public to visit the temple and learn about Thai arts, culture and heritage.” (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
