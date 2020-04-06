Teen saves the day for seniors sheltering in place

This time of crisis brought on by COVID-19 is troubling for all, particularly seniors who don’t appreciate a change in their routine. However, thanks to a 14-year-old Chanhassen boy, there are still lots of smiles at The Waters of Excelsior.
As he has been doing for nearly a year, Seth Kennedy, the owner of Seth’s Snacks Delivery, continues to deliver groceries to residents of the senior living community.
“When Seth first approached us about offering grocery delivery service to our residents in April 2019, I was very impressed by his professionalism and big smile,” says Lori Nugent, the active life manager at the facility. Nugent noted that she had no idea how important his visits would one day become for both the seniors and staff members.
When it became apparent that The Waters would have to suspend bus service to the grocery store for the time being due to COVID-19, the community decided to cover Seth’s Snacks Delivery fees, which range from $3 to $10 depending on the size of the order. A flyer was delivered to all residents informing them of the offer for Kennedy to purchase and drop off their groceries in the vestibule.
When he arrived with Edy Peterson’s grocery order March 17, she was delighted to see him.
“ I don’t drive so I am very happy to have him shop for me. I do always tell him exactly what I want: the size, the kind and even print out pictures of what I want to make it easier for him. If he is not sure about something he calls me. When he delivers my groceries he always has a big smile and is happy to visit with me. I told him he’s like a ray of sunshine when he comes,” said Peterson, 85, a resident for the past 16 months.
Though he is not currently able to come into the community and visit with seniors due to a company-wide protocol that restricts non-medically-essential guests, Nugent said Kennedy’s big smile is still contagious when he comes into the vestibule.
“Our residents just love seeing him. He brightens their day,” she said.
Seth’s Snack Delivery isn’t the only business run by the entrepreneurial teenager, who is a student at Southwest Christian High School in Chaska. He also owns and operates Seth’s Snacks, a snack stand for employees who work at the Ridgeview-Excelsior Clinic just down the street from The Waters of Excelsior. The teenager’s mother, Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, practices family medicine at the clinic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.