With concerts postponed, Major League Baseball on hold, and the state fair canceled, a day of social distancing golf sounds like the perfect distraction.
The Tee it Up Golf Event Monday, Aug. 10, at Bearpath Golf and Country Club in Eden Prairie will benefit first responders and burn survivors who travel to Minneapolis for care.
When a first responder is injured or receives a medical diagnosis that needs treatment in the Twin Cities, Firefighters For Healing provides support and free overnight accommodations for families.
When a child or adult has suffered severe trauma or life-threatening burns from anywhere in Minnesota and surrounding states, they are almost always flown to Minneapolis for the care provided at Hennepin Healthcare’s level one trauma center.
The reality is they may be far from home for weeks or months.
Firefighters For Healing steps up to provide qualifying families meals, transportation, accommodations, camp scholarships, toys and more.
“Bearpath Golf & Country Club is a premier Jack Nicklaus course. Come on out and enjoy a day on this gorgeous course and know you are making a difference in the lives of first responder heroes and brave burn survivors,” Firefighters For Healing Founder Jake LaFerriere said.
To register a foursome, be a sponsor, donate an auction item or volunteer, visit firefightersforhealing.org/golf.
