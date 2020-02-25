The field of candidates for this year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year honor has been narrowed to 36. A selection panel of 24 community leaders chose the semifinalists from an initial field of 135 candidates from across the state.
The finalists, according to Education Minnesota, include:
Shannon Finnegan, Hopkins Public Schools, Hopkins High School (Hopkins Achievement Program), Social Studies, 10-12
Amanda Laden, Wayzata Public Schools, Wayzata High School, AP Biology, 10-12
John Myszkowski, St. Louis Park Public Schools, St. Louis Park High School, Music, 6-12
Leanne Smith, Minnetonka Public Schools, Deephaven Elementary School, Special Education, 1-8
Maria Villavicencio, Eden Prairie Schools, Eden Lake Elementary, Elementary Education, 1
The panel will review the semifinalists’ portfolios again and review semifinalist video submissions in late March and will select about 10 finalists. The current Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Jessica Davis, will announce her successor at a banquet May 3 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre in St. Paul.
The statewide educators union, organizes and underwrites the program. Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, early childhood family education and adult basic education teachers, from public or private schools.
The Minnesota Teacher of the Year Program also receives support from these organizations: Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and United Educators Credit Union.
