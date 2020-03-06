tassel

The Eden Prairie Police Department was recently visited by students in the Eden Prairie School District’s Teaching All Students Skills for Employment and Life Transition Program who sold coffee and greeting cards to department staff. 

The TASSEL program is designed for students ages 18-21 with disabilities who have significant needs in at least two of three transition areas––post-secondary education and training, employment, and independent living skills.

The goal of the program is to prepare students to achieve independence.

EPPD school liaison officers work with TASSEL students to develop relationships and talk about personal safety. The TASSEL program is located in the same building as the police department, making it convenient for officers and students to connect. Last month, officers visited the TASSEL center and were treated with coffee, caramel rolls and get-to-know-you games.

Selling coffee and greeting cards teaches the students valuable business and interpersonal skills while the money earned from the sales goes back to the program to purchase supplies.

TASSEL sells coffee, snacks and greeting cards every weekday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in its City Center location, 8040 Mitchell Road. Enter through the Education Center doors.

