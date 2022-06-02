Commencement ceremony will be Friday, June 3, at 3M Arena at Mariucci
The students in Wayzata High School’s Class of 2022 are ready to celebrate.
More than 900 graduating seniors will mark the end of their high school tenure with a commencement ceremony 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. For information on the event and a link to watch a livestream of the ceremony, visit wayzataschools.org/whs/academics/graduation.
To learn what’s been on the minds of the soon-to-be graduates, the Sun Sailor reached out to several seniors to ask out about their experience at Wayzata High School and what their plans are for the future.
Nathanael Agbemadon
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school would have to be the first time I failed a test. It took me a while to get over the fact that I had just failed, but ultimately it was a great learning experience. It taught me what it felt like to fall down, but my response to the situation is what will stay with me forever.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
I would tell myself to get involved more – not only with things related to school, but with sports, volunteering and school events. I’d also tell myself to try harder academically in freshman year.
What are your plans for after high school?
I plan to attend the University of St. Thomas to pursue a degree in computer science and one day create my own software.
Gifah Banini
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable experience was losing some of my closest friends to the social hierarchy at Wayzata. I had to learn how to feel comfortable in confusion and solitude. I was forced to learn how to thrive in the midst of adversity. When the social aspects of my life were failing, my grasp on my academics strengthened. This is when I realized that education is more important than fitting in and pleasing the social norms enforced in high school.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
I would tell myself to not worry so much about what others think about me and to focus more on my self value. Instead of being bothered with what lunch table to sit at, work to build relationships with staff members – the ones who truly affected my academic success at Wayzata High School. I would advise myself to accept challenges not based on extrinsic pressures but my personal goals. However, the sad truth is that my freshman-year self would have categorized the advice my future self would give with the ones that got drowned out by the noise at that time. Everything I went through in high school was necessary so that I can be the person I am today.
What are your plans for after high school?
I am going to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities for my first two years and then studying abroad in Italy. I plan on going for superior studies at one of my original first top schools. Despite being deferred at Harvard and Michigan, I desire to acquire my master’s at one of the these two schools. I will be majoring in political science/international studies and engaging in minors that will highlight my foreign language learning abilities.
Mitchell Blackstock
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school was my time in AP Physics. Although it was one of the most difficult classes I’ve taken, my great teacher and great classmates made every day enjoyable. I came to class every day looking forward to being there which made learning AP Physics much easier.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
Knowing what I know now, I would tell my freshman self to not stress so much about school. School is more than just grades and a prerequisite for college. High school is a time to experience new things, make new friends and prepare yourself for your life after school.
What are your plans for after high school?
My plan for after high school is to go to Auburn University to earn a degree in professional flight with a goal to be a pilot for a commercial airline.
Max Crawford
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
Getting the lead in “High School Musical” was a very memorable moment. It taught me about responsibility and working hard to get something I really wanted.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
Have fun, participate in clubs and be open to trying new things.
What are your plans for after high school?
I am going to attend the Wayzata Transition program.
Konnor Kraft
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience for sure has been the year learning on Zoom. I was able to continue learning and just had to adapt to the different circumstances. Those were unique times, but I will never forget them.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
Time goes by fast, so enjoy the moment with your classmates and friends because you will look back at the end of your four years and ask where all the time went.
What are your plans for after high school?
Next year I will attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout for engineering technology.
Madeline McCartney
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school was when I played in front of the class during orchestra my freshmen year. Playing in front of my peers taught me how to be vulnerable and how to listen to others. I grew so much as a student and person from that experience.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
The advice I would give to my freshman-year self is that hard work pays off. Trust that God’s got your back and enjoy the moment you are in for what it’s worth.
What are your plans for after high school?
This fall, I will be attending St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. I plan on majoring in biology with the hope of becoming a pediatric occupational therapist one day.
Lily Miller
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school has been being a part of the Wayzata COMPASS program. This unique program that Wayzata High offers gives students an opportunity to connect with local companies and mentors who provide educational experiences that relate our coursework to the business world. We worked closely with our classmates and collaborated on how to assist companies in making decisions that helped advance their strategies. In addition, we worked with a mentor that helped to connect the dots from our studies to how the real business world works. I think this program does a great job of helping us grow our critical thinking skills and gives us exposure to many different types of companies and how they operate.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
Knowing what I know now, advice to my freshman-year self would be to get involved, don’t take things so seriously, be open to thinking differently and exploring new opportunities. One big thing I learned in my four years at Wayzata High School is to take healthy risks. This was stressed in my COMPASS program and it pushed me to get out of my comfort zone and it was where I saw the most growth in myself as a person.
What are your plans for after high school?
After high school, I will be attending college at the University of Kansas where I am currently declared as an undecided major. Rock Chalk!
Sofia Vanderlan
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
The all-state band summer band camp! It was a week of playing music from the moment you wake up to the moment you fall asleep.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
Wayzata High School is filled with perfectionists. It took me a while to not be in competition mode 24/7. To my freshman self (and other Wayzata students), you do not need to be perfect and get straight As. Remind yourself that perfection is impossible, so be true to yourself and learn from your mistakes!
What are your plans for after high school?
I will be attending St. Catherine University and majoring in English while minoring in music performance (on the French horn) and Native American studies. After I graduate, I either plan on going to study Native American law or become an educator while getting my master’s. Either way, I will continue my work to improve Native American education across Wayzata, Minnesota and the United States.
