Commencement ceremony will be Monday, June 6, at U.S. Bank Stadium
The students in Minnetonka High School’s Class of 2022 are ready to celebrate.
More than 800 graduating seniors will mark the end of their high school tenure with a commencement ceremony 7 p.m. Monday, June 6, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. For information on the event and a link to watch a livestream of the ceremony, visit minnetonkaschools.org/graduation.
To learn what’s been on the minds of the soon-to-be graduates, the Sun Sailor reached out to several seniors to ask about their experience at Minnetonka High School and what their plans are for the future.
Kyla Fung
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
Throughout my high school career, I believe my experience in the Minnetonka Research program has truly impacted me the most. I’m incredibly grateful for being able to have this opportunity at Minnetonka and believe I would not be the same without it. Not only did pursuing my own independent research expose me to real-world challenges and push me to take tough risks, but it ultimately helped me realize my passion for sustainability and research as a way to better the world.
Though I’m extremely grateful for qualifying for ISEF (International Science and Engineering Fair) and accumulating various accolades for my research, I am most proud of the skills I’ve learned and the growth I’ve experienced personally through the research experience. Research taught me valuable lessons about professionalism, communication, collaboration and much more. One of the most challenging, yet rewarding lessons I’ve learned through research was learning how to communicate more effectively, especially when answering judges’ questions during the regional, state and international science fairs.
I also really enjoyed my orchestra experience throughout high school, with some of my favorite memories being our performance at Orchestra Hall freshman year, as well as the Hawaii music travel study this past spring.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
Pursue your passion, and do it for yourself above all else. Don’t take classes or do activities in order to impress others or because everyone else is doing them. Choose your own path to success!
What are your plans for after high school?
I will be attending Washington University in St. Louis (WashU) and majoring in chemical engineering.
Viviana Gonzalez
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
Being part of the VANTAGE program. I loved having the opportunity to expand my professional skills at such an early age. Having a mentor helped me learn invaluable lessons that I will continue to carry with me throughout my life. Going to on-site visits gave me the opportunity to gauge what the working world is like, and guest speakers allowed me to learn numerous skills that will allow me to be successful in my career.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
I would tell my freshman self to get involved by going to new clubs and joining new activities. Getting involved in different things will not only help you develop time management skills, but also learn about yourself and what you like. Get out of your comfort zone. I found my passion for public speaking through my willingness to get out of my comfort zone and try new things.
What are your plans for after high school?
I am planning to attend the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and major in mechanical engineering.
Parker Griswold
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable experience was participating in the VANTAGE User Experience (UX) Design strand my sophomore year. I learned so much not only about UX design, but also about professionalism and the working world in general. I still use the skills I learned through VANTAGE in my life today, and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to take this course so early on in my high school career.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
I would want my freshman-year self to know that it’s okay to not be a perfect student or take all the most advanced classes. Prioritize your passions, not what you think will make you look the best to colleges.
What are your plans for after high school?
I will be attending New York University, where I will be spending my freshman year studying abroad in Madrid, Spain as part of the Liberal Studies Core program. I then plan to major in music business with a minor in Spanish.
Jake Herbert
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience was during my junior year when our VANTAGE User Experience (UX) Design class got the opportunity to create an updated website for our school booster store.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
I would tell myself to get involved by joining different clubs, making as many friends as possible and always being a helping hand when needed.
What are your plans for after high school?
After high school, I’ll be studying cybersecurity and global policy at Indiana University.
Jordan Hollings
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience was participating in IB Theory of Knowledge and being able to learn about the ethics of history and how it’s taught in our education system.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
I would tell my freshman-year self to get involved in something I may love and to step out of my comfort zone. Being able to have personal growth within an extracurricular environment with people who have similar interests is extremely rewarding.
What are your plans for after high school?
I will be attending the University of California San Diego and majoring in cognitive behavioral sciences. Before fall however, I will be traveling through Europe for a month with a close friend.
Josh McKinney
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
The most memorable learning experience I had in high school was AP Research. The class taught me the process of creating a research paper, something I will need in college, while simultaneously allowing me to study and conduct research on a topic I am passionate about.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
Always give 100% effort on everything you do so that you have no regrets about what would have happened if you worked harder.
What are your plans for after high school?
I will attend the Opus School of Business at the University of St. Thomas.
Regan Miller
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school was writing my extended essay for the IB diploma program. I enjoyed having full freedom to explore a topic area of my choice. With the guidance of my IB extended essay advisor, I learned a lot about the way 18th century art influenced, and continues to influence, the perception of Asian women.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
Knowing what I know now, I would remind myself to have patience with myself. Learning is a process and it’s okay to fail. One bad grade is not the sole indicator of intelligence.
What are your plans for after high school?
I plan to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to continue my education in computer science and athletic career in swimming.
Greta Weeks
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My first company project for VANTAGE in the global sustainability strand my junior year was with a local urban gourmet mushroom grower called R&R Cultivation. It was really cool to tour their facility and work on providing them with sustainable solutions for up-cycling their spent mushroom substrate, a byproduct of the growing process. We ordered a compositional analysis of the substrate from the University of Minnesota and worked with other local farms and businesses to develop some great options for R&R’s executives. As the project manager, I felt like my team really came together to create high-quality deliverables and presented them effectively to our project partner.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
I would tell my freshman-year self to be more courageous and worry less about what others think of her. I definitely took more risks and put myself out there more as an upperclassman and I believe those chances paid off because I’ve interacted with more of my class than ever before and made lifelong friendships.
What are your plans for after high school?
I will be studying finance and marketing at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.