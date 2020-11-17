The Eden Prairie Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Department are seeking information about a suspect who has burgled area businesses.
In a Nov. 16 Twitter post, the Eden Prairie department asked whether the suspect could be identified.
“Do you recognize this suspect?” the tweet asked. “On 10/19/20, the male in the pictures committed a burglary at Speedway, 6355 Point Chase. If you know him, plz call us @ 952-949-6200. Reward available.”
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Department also tweeted the same photos with this information:
“The ACSO and other law enforcement agencies are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person in the photos regarding numerous gas station burglaries in metro area. If you have any information, please contact Investigator Steven Strecker at steven.strecker@co.anoka.mn.us.”
