The Plymouth Police Department is set to hold a press conference regarding the Highway 169 fatal shooting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

At the press conference, Plymouth Public Safety Director/Police Chief Erik Fadden will announce the arrest of a suspect involved in the case.

The fatal shooting of Jay Boughton occurred at approximately 10 p.m. July 6 on Highway 169, south of County Road 9 (Rockford Road) in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Two vehicles were traveling southbound on Highway 169 when a suspect in one vehicle shot at another vehicle, hitting the driver. The suspect vehicle fled the scene. Police asked for the public’s assistance locating the vehicle that fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was recovered July 23.

Boughton, the driver of the other vehicle, was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he later died.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments