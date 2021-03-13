St. Louis Park is conducting a survey about how individuals travel in the city and their ideas for getting around as a pedestrian, bicyclist or transit user.

Survey results will be used to help the city determine needs for information and wayfinding for pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users.

Visit bit.ly/SLPWayfinding through Wednesday, March 31, to take the survey or call 952-928-1436 for a mailed paper copy. Survey-takers may volunteer to be part of in-depth interviews by providing contact information at the end of the survey.

The city is conducting the survey in collaboration with graduate students from the University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

