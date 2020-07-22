The City of St. Louis Park invites community members to take a survey for the Beltline Boulevard Southwest Light Rail Transit pedestrian improvements project. The survey asks for feedback on concept designs for Beltline Boulevard and Ottawa and Lynn avenues.
Visit bit.ly/32K3IWu to take the survey and to learn more about the project. A video of the recent virtual open house for the project is also available to watch. The survey will be open through Friday, July 31.
