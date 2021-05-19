Individuals can have a say in which fossils and creek creatures should be included in public artwork that will be installed on and under the new Louisiana Bridge over Minnehaha Creek.
Called “Perennial Flow,” this collaborative public artwork speaks to uplifting transformation and movement, infinite cycle and renewal, according to a city announcement.
The St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts survey and more information are available at slpfota.org/perennial-flow. The survey closes Monday, June 7. The new Louisiana Avenue bridge is slated to be complete this fall. Visit https://bit.ly/3kI7kh0 to learn more about this city-sponsored project and to sign up for construction updates.
