The St. Louis Park crime-free, drug-free rental housing workgroup has been meeting since April 2019 to review and evaluate the city’s crime-free, drug-free rental housing ordinance.
Before making recommendations to the city council, the group is seeking input from the community on two recommended options for changes to the ordinance.
An outline of the proposals and a survey is available at tinyurl.com/slbrknc. The comment period will remain open until Tuesday, Feb. 11.
