St. Louis Park is conducting a survey about a new nature playground planned for Westwood Hills Nature Center.
Survey participants can vote for their favorite designs, which could include a play structure, balance logs, sliding hill, log steppers and other interactive features. The playground installation is scheduled for next summer.
The survey includes seven possible designs that have been proposed for the nature center playground. Survey participants, who do not need to reside in St. Louis Park, may select their top two favorite designs.
The voting is open to all ages, but the city is asking participants to vote only once. The survey will close 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. For the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/P8MMPBD.
